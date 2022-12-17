AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %
AbbVie stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
