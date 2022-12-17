Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 667,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 912,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $381.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.12 and a 200 day moving average of $289.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

