Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ACOR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
