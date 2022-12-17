Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.