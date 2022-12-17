Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

