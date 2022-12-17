Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.65. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

