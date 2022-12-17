Addenda Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 131.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ABB by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.