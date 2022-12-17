Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 1,068 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

