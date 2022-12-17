Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.0% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

