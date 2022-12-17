Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,410 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

