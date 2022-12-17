Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $329.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.69. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

