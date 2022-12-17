Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

