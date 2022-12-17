Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 13,482 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

