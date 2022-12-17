Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

