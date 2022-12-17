Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,730 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

