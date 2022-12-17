Addenda Capital Inc. Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 76,730 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.