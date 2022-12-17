Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

