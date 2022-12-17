ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ADMA Biologics in a report released on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,491,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 175,917 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

