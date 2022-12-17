Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Advaxis has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $26.24.
About Advaxis
