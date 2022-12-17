Advisory Resource Group Purchases 139 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.