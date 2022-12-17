AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AER opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,882 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

