Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Affimed Stock Performance

Affimed Company Profile

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.23. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

