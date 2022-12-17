Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 223947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Affirm Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.