Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 223947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Affirm by 59.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after acquiring an additional 415,059 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

