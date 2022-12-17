Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$31.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACDVF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

