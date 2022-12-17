Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

