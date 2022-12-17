Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.