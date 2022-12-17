Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

