Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. American National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 23.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.