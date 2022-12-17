Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,915.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

