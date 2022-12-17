Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,044.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,551.6% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,076.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 157,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

