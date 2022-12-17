Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,892.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

