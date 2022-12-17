Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Alset Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Further Reading

