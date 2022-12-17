American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Express Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

