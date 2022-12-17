American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.58.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Express Price Performance
AXP opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.