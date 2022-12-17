AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.3 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

