AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 407.3 days.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $46.40.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
