Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.