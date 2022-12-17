Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Target Price at $2.46

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.22. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a negative return on equity of 190.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

