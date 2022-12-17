Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $153.73

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.73.

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

