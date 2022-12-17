Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT at $178.43

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

