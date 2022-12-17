Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Target Price at C$13.23

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

ELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock opened at C$11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.63.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

