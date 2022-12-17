Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $148.50

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.28. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

