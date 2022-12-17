Analysts Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT at $23.10

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($36.84) to €28.00 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Evonik Industries from €19.00 ($20.00) to €16.50 ($17.37) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Evonik Industries from €25.00 ($26.32) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVKIF stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

