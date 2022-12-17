Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $91.10

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.3 %

HAS stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85. Hasbro has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

