Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target at $88.50

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($77.89) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($124.21) to €91.00 ($95.79) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($96.84) to €87.00 ($91.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $70.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $141.90.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

