Analysts Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) PT at $21.50

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. LSB Industries has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $184.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,007,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 167,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,524 shares in the last quarter.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.