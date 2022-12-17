Analysts Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) PT at $42.00

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

