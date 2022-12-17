Analyzing ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANA and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $9.09 billion 0.80 -$1.28 billion ($0.10) -41.50 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA. ANA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BEIJING ENTPS H/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ANA and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -2.22% -5.48% -1.37% BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ANA has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats ANA on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

(Get Rating)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related services, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in the development and sale of travel plans; and planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export operations of goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

(Get Rating)

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

