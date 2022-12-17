Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52% Franco-Nevada 57.18% 11.27% 10.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 3 5 0 2.44

Earnings & Valuation

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $167.38, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Athena Gold.

This table compares Athena Gold and Franco-Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -2.64 Franco-Nevada $1.30 billion 19.54 $733.70 million $3.95 33.54

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

