Analyzing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 38.28% 40.85% 20.18% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $1.49 billion 1.54 $1.29 billion $1.47 2.86 HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baytex Energy and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 112.05%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. The company's properties also include conventional oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved developed producing reserves of 129 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 278 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 451 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.