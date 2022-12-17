Analyzing Mativ (NYSE:MATV) & Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) and Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinya has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and Infinya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ 2.33% 13.43% 3.93% Infinya N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.6% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Mativ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Infinya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mativ and Infinya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mativ presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.68%. Given Mativ’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mativ is more favorable than Infinya.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mativ and Infinya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $1.44 billion 0.75 $88.90 million $1.66 11.85 Infinya N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mativ has higher revenue and earnings than Infinya.

Summary

Mativ beats Infinya on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services. It serves healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation, and filtration end-markets. The EP segment produces various cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for the tobacco industry. It also produces non-tobacco papers for various applications, such as energy storage and industrial commodity paper grades. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Infinya

(Get Rating)

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products. It also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as Hadera Paper Ltd. and changed its name to Infinya Ltd in February 2022. Infinya Ltd was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Hadera, Israel.

