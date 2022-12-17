Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

