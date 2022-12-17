Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 126.07% 18.29% 2.38% Federal Realty Investment Trust 36.69% 14.52% 4.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 5.05 $2.39 billion $8.02 2.67 Federal Realty Investment Trust $951.22 million 8.75 $261.50 million $4.71 21.77

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 4 0 2.50 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 7 5 1 2.54

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $117.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Annaly Capital Management on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

